BBC Sport - Dergview retain place in NI senior football with play-off victory
Dergview retain place in NI senior football
- From the section Irish
County Tyrone club Dergview ensure Championship survival by beating Intermediate side Queen's University in a promotion/relegation play-off.
Having won the first leg away 1-0, Peter Allen's men were 3-1 winners in the return at Darragh Park to complete a 4-1 aggregate success.
"In February we were on the floor, so this is fantastic," said a thrilled boss Allen afterwards.