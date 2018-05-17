BBC Sport - Dergview retain place in NI senior football with play-off victory

Dergview retain place in NI senior football

  • From the section Irish

County Tyrone club Dergview ensure Championship survival by beating Intermediate side Queen's University in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Having won the first leg away 1-0, Peter Allen's men were 3-1 winners in the return at Darragh Park to complete a 4-1 aggregate success.

"In February we were on the floor, so this is fantastic," said a thrilled boss Allen afterwards.

Top videos

Video

Dergview retain place in NI senior football

  • From the section Irish
Video

From cancer diagnosis to Team of the Year

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Winning the league was special - Kirby

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Top Stories