League of Ireland: St Pat's Athletic v Derry City (Fri)

Candystripes striker Ronan Curtis could miss the league encounter at Richmond Park

Airtricity Premier Division Date: Friday, 18 May Venue: Richmond Park, Dublin Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Outgoing striker Ronan Curtis is among three injury doubts for Derry City's Premier Division game away to St Pat's Athletic on Friday night.

Portsmouth-bound Curtis has a knee injury, while Conor McDermott and Nicky Low are also struggling for fitness.

Boss Kenny Shiels revealed his players are still "a bit flat" following Monday night's 4-1 defeat to Dundalk.

It was a result which saw Derry lose their unbeaten home record, meaning they remain fourth in the league table.

St Pat's trail Derry on goal difference and will be keen to avenge their defeat at the Brandywell earlier in the season - a match which Shiels admits his side were lucky to win.

"It has been difficult to pick the players up after the defeat to Dundalk as they are still a bit flat," Shiels said.

"We are under strength for the St Pat's match with Ronan Curtis carrying a knee injury and Conor McDermott and Nicky Low also doubtful.

"I'm not sure exactly how long Ronan will be available for us, but he has only played 12 or 13 matches so will still be fresh for the start of Portsmouth's season.

"After a poor start to the campaign we have gone on a good run. We will do our best to get a result in Dublin."