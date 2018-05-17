Tom Anderson: Burnley defender to join Doncaster Rovers on two-year deal

Tom Anderson had spells at Port Vale and Doncaster this season after spending the 2016-17 campaign at Chesterfield

Doncaster Rovers have agreed the signing of Burnley defender Tom Anderson on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old will complete his move to the League One club when his Burnley contract expires on 1 July.

Anderson spent the second half of the season on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium, scoring two goals in seven appearances.

"I'm really happy to get the deal done quickly, it means I can now relax with my future sorted and get ready for the start of pre-season," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.