Sunderland: Stewart Donald to meet with EFL executives about takeover

Stewart Donald's proposed takeover of Sunderland was announced at the end of April

Prospective Sunderland owner Stewart Donald will meet the English Football League on Friday as he looks to advance his plans to buy the League One club.

Donald has a deal in place to purchase the Black Cats from Ellis Short but requires formal approval.

The meeting with senior EFL executives is not anticipated to be definitive.

However, it is thought Donald will offer detail on his funding plan for Sunderland and his attempts to sell his National League side Eastleigh.

Both are essential elements of the takeover getting the green light.

The BBC was told at the beginning of May that Donald had agreed the sale of Eastleigh, but so far there has been no official confirmation.

He has previously said if the deal for Sunderland was allowed to go through, it would be "spectacular".

It has been reported Short has agreed to clear the debt in order to push through the sale of a club that has been relegated in successive seasons after spending 10 years in the Premier League.

Manager Chris Coleman was sacked by Short on 29 April.