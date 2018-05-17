Shaun Miller rejoins Crewe Alexandra after leaving Carlisle United

From the section

Shaun Miller was released by Carlisle at the end of the season

Crewe Alexandra have re-signed striker Shaun Miller on a two-year contract following his release by fellow League Two club Carlisle United.

Miller, 30, returned to Crewe - the club with which he started his career - on loan in January.

He scored six goals in 15 league appearances during his loan spell, helping David Artell's side finish 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Miller is Crewe's second summer signing, after midfielder Paul Green.

