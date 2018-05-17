Sam Allardyce: Former Everton boss says he knew he would be sacked

Everton were 13th in the Premier League before Allardyce arrived

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce says he knew he would be sacked before it happened, and maintains more fans backed him than wanted him out.

Allardyce left his post on Wednesday, six months into his tenure, after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

He had a year left on the contract he signed in November, but says he learned of his fate before meeting owner Farhad Moshiri.

"It seemed to be done and dusted through the media," he told Talksport.

"I think it was out there in the open for a couple of days. That leaves you with the certainty of what was going to happen."

Allardyce was heavily criticised by Everton fans for the team's style of play under him, but he feels the dissenting voices drowned out those who supported him.

"I think there were certainly more Everton fans who were happy with what we were doing and going in the right direction than the ones that weren't," he said.

"Those who show discontent are the ones who are more open and vocal about it. I would say most of them didn't want me out."