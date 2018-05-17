Andy Mangan: Tranmere Rovers striker among seven released

Andy Mangan scored 10 league goals for Tranmere either side of a spell at Shrewsbury

Promoted National League side Tranmere Rovers have released seven players, including striker Andy Mangan.

The 31-year-old was in his second spell with the Merseyside club and scored one goal in 18 league games last season.

Ex-Derby defender Jay McEveley and academy product Jake Kirby will also leave, along with Mitch Duggan, Jack Dunn, Elliot Rokka and Drissa Traore.

Out-of-contract midfielder James Wallace is yet to get a deal but has been invited to pre-season training.

Tranmere, who won the promotion final to return to the Football League, say they are in negotiations with other squad members whose deals expire this summer, though Jeff Hughes agreed a move back to Northern Ireland last month.