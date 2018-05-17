BBC Sport - Stephen Robinson convinced his Motherwell side can shock Rodgers' Celtic in cup final

Robinson convinced his Motherwell can shock Rodgers' Celtic

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson believes his Motherwell side can deny Brendan Rodgers' Celtic a second successive Scottish domestic treble in the battle of two Northern Ireland-born managers.

A controversial late Scott Sinclair penalty denied Motherwell a Scottish Premiership win against the Celts last November while the Glasgow giants also had to battle to beat the Fir Park side 2-0 in the League Cup final earlier that month.

Saturday's final takes place at Hampden Park with a 15:00 BST kick-off.

