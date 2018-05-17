Chris Cadden: Scotland add Motherwell midfielder to squad for friendlies

Chris Cadden celebrates Motherwell's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen

Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden has been added to the Scotland squad for the forthcoming friendly matches in Peru and Mexico.

The Scotland Under-21 cap gets his first senior call-up after Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie joined Barry Douglas in withdrawing from the tour squad.

Cadden, 21, is likely to be involved in Well's Scottish Cup final squad against Celtic on Saturday.

He has made more than 100 appearances for the Steelmen.

Scots face hosts Peru at 02:00 BST on 30 May and the match in Mexico is at 01:00 on 3 June.

Kilmarnock full-back Stephen O'Donnell was called up to replace Douglas on Tuesday.

Hearts' John Souttar and Jon McLaughlin, Hibernian's Lewis Stevenson and Dylan McGeouch, Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, Celtic's Lewis Morgan and Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer, as well as O'Donnell, could win their first senior caps.

Five Celtic players - Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths - have been rested, while Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is preparing for the Champions League final and Fulham pair Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald are involved in the Championship play-off final.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City) Jon McLaughlin (Hearts)

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), John Souttar (Hearts), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Brighton & Hove Albion, on loan at Rangers), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Ryan Christie (Celtic, on loan at Aberdeen).

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea City, on loan at Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (Celtic, on loan at St Mirren), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).