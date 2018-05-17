Jlloyd Samuel: Family pay tribute after former footballer dies in car crash

Tributes to Jlloyd Samuel have been left outside Aston Villa's ground

The family of Jlloyd Samuel have paid tribute to the former Aston Villa and Bolton defender after his death in a car crash.

Samuel died aged 37 after his Range Rover was involved in a collision with a van in Cheshire on Tuesday.

The father-of-four's family said they were "devastated by their sudden loss".

"Jlloyd was a loving son, father, husband and brother," the family added in a statement.

"He was extremely popular and well loved by all who were fortunate to know him."

Samuel made 199 appearances for Villa after signing for the club in 1998, and played 83 times for Bolton between 2007 and 2011.

He won two caps for Trinidad and Tobago and also played club football in Iran between 2011 and 2015

The crash he died in happened in High Legh at 07:55 BST on Tuesday.

Police say the van driver, a 54-year-old man from Chester, remains in a serious condition in hospital.