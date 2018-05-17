World Cup 2018: Sofiane Boufal left out of Morocco squad

Boufal won the Goal of the Month award in October

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has been left out of the Morocco squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 24-year-old, a record signing when he joined Saints from Lille for £16m in 2016, has not played since 31 March following a dispute with manager Mark Hughes.

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is in a squad containing only three men from the main Moroccan league, the Botola.

Morocco are in Group B in Russia alongside Iran, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolves), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (LOSC)

Midfielders: M'barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke 04)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).