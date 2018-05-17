Andy Yiadom: Reading sign Barnsley full-back on free transfer

Andy Yiadom made 32 league appearances this season but could not help Barnsley avoid relegation

Reading will sign Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom on a four-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Oakwell on 1 July.

Yiadom made 64 Championship appearances for the Tykes after signing on a free transfer from Barnet in May 2016.

The 26-year-old Ghana international had been set to join Swansea last August, but a delay in paperwork prevented the deal from going ahead.

He is Paul Clement's first signing since becoming Reading boss in March.

"He is someone that I've known for a while, and whose progress I was tracking when I was at Swansea," Clement told the club website.

"Andy comes here with valuable experience of the Championship - he's a good age at 26, and he has the right desires and ambitions which will help us to move forward with this club."

