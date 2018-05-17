'We’re starting to turn a corner' - Livi boss Hopkins

Livingston won the Scottish League Cup at Hampden in 2004, one month after the West Lothian club had gone into administration

Livingston are on the verge of a return to the top flight, after a history littered with glory and despair.

The West Lothian side's rapid ascent through the Scottish tiers from the Third Division in 1995-6 to the Scottish Premier League in just six seasons was in itself no mean feat.

Throw in a third-place finish behind the Old Firm in Livingston's first top-flight spell, a dalliance with European football in the Uefa Cup, and a League Cup trophy, from the outside the future looked promising for the club.

But things turned sour fast. Shortly after lifting their first piece of major silverware, Livingston fell into administration, and it was not to be the first time.

A period of relegation, administration part II and further demotion spelled out a frustrating time for Lions fans, with managers and shareholders keeping the front doors of Almondvale revolving.

And on the pitch, players like Spanish international and long serving Barcelona midfielder Guillermo Amor were on the team sheet.

"They were spending money they couldn't afford and that happened to a lot of clubs," explained Allan Preston, the manager back in 2004.

"But that didn't concern us, we weren't the money people, we were just there to do our job and did it well - we finished third, we won the League Cup after administration.

"I kept saying in years to come, people will look at the League Cup, read 'Livingston' and ask 'how did they get there'?"

"Without a doubt [the club's best day] and I don't think they'll ever replicate that," he added.

Allan Preston replaced Davie Hay as manager of Livingston in 2004 but he too was dismissed after a dismal league run left them bottom of the SPL

It was in League One and under the steer of David Hopkin that Livingston found their feet, and before long the former Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Bradford midfielder had them back to winning ways.

In the 2016-17 season, they took the title and did so comfortably with a 19 point gap at the top of the table and continued this form in the Championship.

And now they find themselves approaching a battle with Premiership side Partick Thistle for a return to the top.

"It's taken us a wee while to quite believe that we were going to be in the play-off places and then we actually finished and were going to be involved in this.

"The last few weeks have flown by really," said Livingston director John Ward, who admits they were not necessarily planning an attempt at promotion.

"We knew had a decent team, we kept the team together just after we got relegated season before last and took the decision to keep them full team.

"They ran away with the season last year and watching them I was fairly confident that team wouldn't be relegated - they're a really good team and worked together really well."

Livi boss David Hopkin (left) says the hard work of his players and staff including assistant David Martindale (right) has taken them further than even they expected this season

For a club with such a chequered period since the millennium, Ward believes under the current head coach fans, the club and community have a cause they can back.

"Given where the club were and certainly during their last administration they were almost toxic, the board had abused their relationship with the council who were their landlords, they'd lost the good will of the community and I that's what's caused the decline in fan numbers and sponsorship.

"It's incredible really," he told BBC Scotland. "You can physically see it, [Hopkin is] not doing anything magic it's just hard work and making sure the guys follow routines."

As the media descended on midweek training ahead of the play-off final first leg against Partick Thistle, the 47-year-old manager admitted it would have been easy for him to walk away in 2015, instead the sacking of Mark Burchill in the December saw him take over as head coach.

"I said to the club we need to just rebuild, let's go and build, let's go and get a structure and bit of organisation into the club.

"We all get on great now, the staff and directors, and when you are building a football club the most important thing is the team and we've managed to get that right and it's starting to turn around.

"I was amazed how many fans turned up the other night, it was incredible," Hopkin said, commenting on the 4,508 attendance for their 1-1 draw against Dundee United in the semi-final which they won 4-3 on aggregate.

"To get to the play-offs was magnificent, to finish second even better and then to beat a team with the stature of Dundee United over two legs to get to the final is incredible.

"We know we're in a good place but need to make sure we stay focussed, be organised and hard to play against and if the players give me that determination and the football we can play then why not, we've got a great chance."

A support of 4,508 turned out to cheer Livingston in the Premiership play-off semi-final against Dundee United

But for the Livi boss, who is out of a contract when the season ends, it is the hard earned return of supporters through the gates that pleases him most.

"We've lost a lot of the fan base because of all the coming and going, administration, maybe local companies being owed money be previous regimes and fans say they aren't coming back to watch them again - it all leaves a bitter taste right throughout Scottish football.

"If we can keep the football going then everything else follows suit. To have a successful club you've got to have a successful team.

"That was the aim I had from when I came here to get fans back through the door and hopefully we can even get 1500 of them for next season then we're starting to turn a corner.

"Sometimes it just takes someone to come in and get players believing in themselves."