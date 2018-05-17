Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan Mayse on transfer list

Ryan Mayse celebrates with the League Cup after helping Dungannon to victory over Ballymena in the final

Dungannon Swifts midfielder Ryan Mayse is set to exit Stangmore Park after being placed on the transfer list at his own request.

Swifts boss Rodney McAree made the announcement on Thursday and the expected departure of the 24-year-old is a big blow to the club.

Mayse scored a double to help Dungannon to a 3-1 win over Ballymena in the League Cup final in January.

He returned to Dungannon last year from Ballinamallard United.