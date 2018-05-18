FA Trophy and FA Vase finals: Brackley Town v Bromley and Stockton Town v Thatcham Town

Brackley Town will hope to put the disappointment of losing in the National League North play-off behind them

FA Vase & FA Trophy finals Date: Sunday 20 May Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and via the BBC Sport website online and BBC Sport app FA Vase Final: Stockton Town v Thatcham Town Kick-off: 12:15 BST FA Trophy Final: Brackley Town v Bromley Kick-off: 16:15 BST

Wembley Stadium hosts both the FA Vase and FA Trophy finals on Sunday, with a new name set to be on both trophies.

National League North side Brackley Town meet Bromley from National League South in the FA Trophy Final, with kick-off at 16:15 BST.

Beforehand, Hellenic League champions Thatcham Town from west Berkshire meet Northern League Stockton Town from Teesside in the FA Vase final (12:15).

All four clubs are making their first appearances in their respective finals.

Northamptonshire side Brackley will look to put the disappointment of defeat by Harrogate Town in Monday's National League North promotion final behind them.

FA Trophy

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It is one thing watching a game at Wembley, it is another being in that cauldron and right in the centre of it.

"We have got to go and perform and make sure we do the job.

"It is a great opportunity for everybody to go and enjoy but you have to win to really enjoy it."

Bromley manager Neil Smith told BBC Radio London:

"I have got to praise the boys, their commitment, their attitude and determination.

"It has been the longest week ever - I just want to get there as we are raring to go.

"I live in Bromley, shop in Bromley and went to school across the road. I am very humbled and privileged to be leading this team out at Wembley."

FA Vase

Stockton Town manager Michael Dunwell told BBC Tees:

"You see all the flags and the scarves in the town centre so everywhere you go is yellow and blue. They have really got behind us.

"It is great and people are finally realising there is a football club in Stockton.

"We have got the ability to beat anyone at this level, which we have proved in the Vase. Everyone has to be on their mettle to win but we have belief."

Thatcham Town boss Danny Robinson told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Confidence is high and we have consistency, so it is very hard to pick an XI.

"Anybody involved in football dreams about walking out at the home of football. I've watched Arsenal and Kingstonian there and it holds so many memories.

"We've got an electrician, a builder and a plumber who will be playing at Wembley - it's surreal. All we have to do is try and bring the trophy home."