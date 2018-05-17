Ryan Ledson: Preston sign Oxford United midfielder for undisclosed fee
Championship side Preston have signed midfielder Ryan Ledson from League One Oxford United for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 20-year-old scored four goals in 66 league appearances for the U's after joining from Everton in August 2016.
"He had a great upbringing when he was at Everton as a kid and he has come through the England ranks as well," boss Alex Neil told the club website.
"I think it is a great signing for us. I think he has a bright future."
