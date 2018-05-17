Ryan Ledson: Preston sign Oxford United midfielder for undisclosed fee

Ryan Ledson joined Oxford from Everton for an undisclosed fee in August 2016

Championship side Preston have signed midfielder Ryan Ledson from League One Oxford United for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 66 league appearances for the U's after joining from Everton in August 2016.

"He had a great upbringing when he was at Everton as a kid and he has come through the England ranks as well," boss Alex Neil told the club website.

"I think it is a great signing for us. I think he has a bright future."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.