Newry City: Teggart and Montgomery join for next season

Dale Montgomery scored in Loughgall's Irish Cup quarter-final win against Glenavon in March

Newly-promoted Newry City have secured their first signings of the summer as they begin preparations for their return to the Irish Premiership.

Defender Dale Montgomery joins from Loughgall and midfielder Stephen Teggart moves from Banbridge Town.

The pair are the first additions to Darren Mullen's squad after their play-off win against Carrick Rangers.

It was the club's fourth promotion in five seasons after climbing out of the fifth tier of the Irish League.

Montgomery, who has previous Premiership experience with Dungannon Swifts, played against Newry in the Championship this season and is pleased to be joining the top-flight newcomers.

"I played with [Newry centre-back] Dara Noonan back with Armagh and I have played against the rest of the boys last season as I was with Loughgall so I know the style of football Darren likes to play and I think that will suit me," said Montgomery.

"It's great to see the club in the Premiership and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Mullen, who has managed Newry since they re-entered the Irish League in 2013, said he had been impressed by both players when they played against his side in recent seasons.

"Stephen is a player we've known about for a while now and one we are delighted to finally get into the club.

"He was a very promising young player at Banbridge Rangers and has thrived under Stuart King at Banbridge Town in recent years.

"We know there was serious interest in him from other Irish League clubs, so it's a good way to start our summer signings.

"He's a versatile player and is at an age where I know he will develop even further at the club."

Newry have already signed 10 members of their promotion-winning squad to new contracts for next season.