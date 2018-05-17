Tony McMahon: Bradford City release experienced full-back

From the section

Tony McMahon started his career with Middlesbrough

Bradford City have released experienced full-back Tony McMahon.

The 32-year-old made 103 league appearances for the Bantams after joining from Blackpool in July 2015.

The League One side have also released goalkeepers Lukas Raeder, 24, and Rouven Sattelmaier, 30, as well as midfielder Nicky Law, 30.

Keeper Colin Doyle, 32, and midfielders Timothee Dieng, 32, Jordan Gibson, 20, Ellis Hudson and Curtis Peters, both 19, have all been offered new deals.

Meanwhile, the Bantams have signed 18-year-old Barnsley striker Tom Clare on a one-year deal.