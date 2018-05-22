Manuel Pellegrini set to be named West Ham boss

Pellegrini led Man City to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2016

Manuel Pellegrini will be confirmed as West Ham's new manager on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old former Manchester City and Real Madrid manager flew in for talks after leaving his job with Hebei China Fortune over the weekend.

Final negotiations were concluded on Monday night, allowing Pellegrini to return to the Premier League.

He succeeds David Moyes, who was released at the end of his contract after guiding the Hammers to a 13th place finish.

Chilean Pellegrini will be joined at London Stadium by assistant Ruben Cousillas.

West Ham had explored the possibility of hiring Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez but quickly concluded it would be hugely difficult for the Spaniard to leave St James' Park.

Pellegrini, who was on a huge contract in China, has agreed to take a pay cut but it is anticipated he will become the highest paid manager in West Ham's history.

Chairman David Sullivan had previously said he intended to hire someone who had experience at the highest level.

He will hope Pellegrini, who won the 2013-14 Premier League title and two EFL Cups during his three years at Manchester City, in addition to qualifying the club for the Champions League semi-finals for the only time in their history, can bring some stability to West Ham.

The club have experienced huge problems during their first two seasons after leaving their legendary home at Upton Park.