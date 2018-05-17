European Under-17 Championships: England lose 6-5 on penalties to Netherlands

The semi-final was decided by the 12th penalty at the Proact Stadium

England's European Under-17 Championship ended in a penalty shoot-out semi-final defeat against the Netherlands at Chesterfield.

A match of few clear chances finished goalless, with Chelsea's Tino Anjorin closest to scoring after hitting the post for England in the first half.

With no extra time, it was settled by penalties and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun missed when it went to sudden death.

The Netherlands face Italy in Sunday's final at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

It was another penalty disappointment for the England U-17 side, who lost last year's final on spot kicks to Spain.

During the regulation 40 minutes each way at the Proact Stadium, England goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond made a brave stop with his head to thwart Liam van Gelderen's early close-range shot for the Netherlands.

Anjorin struck the inside of the post following a weaving run, while further neat play in the opening period resulted in an inviting cross from Bukayo Sako that drifted across goal and wide before two on-rushing England forwards could apply the finishing touch.

With regular penalty taker Tommy Doyle injured, England's five penalties were all comfortably converted, including an emphatic finish into the top corner by goalkeeper Ashby-Hammond.

But with Ashby-Hammond unable to keep out the visitors in his more customary role of shot-stopper, Balogun's spot-kick was too close to the Dutch goalkeeper, who saved to his left.

Steve Cooper's side have had consistent success at Under-17 level and won last year's Under-17 World Cup in India.

England's Under-20 team also won their respective World Cup last year, while the Under-19 squad captured the 2017 European Championship.