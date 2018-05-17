Friday's back pages 17 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44163966 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Express, Rafa Benitez asks for a Newcastle transfer kitty of £100m In the Daily Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is tipped for the Arsenal job Arsene Wenger is interviewed in the Guardian over his post-Arsenal future The Daily Mirror with details of Pep Guardiola's new contract at Manchester City In the Daily Star, Gareth Southgate attacks FA bosses for allowing the tweet mocking Harry Kane to be sent In the Sun, Southgate urges his young players to recognise their potential In the Times, Southgate could stay with England until 2022