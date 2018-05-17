Friday's back pages

Daily Express
In the Daily Express, Rafa Benitez asks for a Newcastle transfer kitty of £100m
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is tipped for the Arsenal job
The Guardian
Arsene Wenger is interviewed in the Guardian over his post-Arsenal future
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror with details of Pep Guardiola's new contract at Manchester City
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, Gareth Southgate attacks FA bosses for allowing the tweet mocking Harry Kane to be sent
The Sun
In the Sun, Southgate urges his young players to recognise their potential
The Times
In the Times, Southgate could stay with England until 2022

