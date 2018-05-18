Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Motherwell, Scottish Cup, Hibs, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is weighing up a move to sign midfielder Andy Halliday from Rangers, who has two years left on his Ibrox contract but has been told he has no future at the club. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is adamant that he sees Kieran Tierney remaining at Parkhead next season despite the growing interest in the left-back. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is ready to miss the birth of his first child if the Steelmen win the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (Sun)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says he's been battling against the odds since he underwent major surgery for a spinal problem at the age of 15. (Telegraph)

Ian Angus was part of Aberdeen's victorious European Cup Winners' Cup squad and played a key role in their 1985 title triumph but the former midfielder insists his Scottish Cup success with Motherwell eclipses both of those achievements. (Daily Record)

Scott Allan says Hibs manager Neil Lennon has made him a better player and the on-loan Celtic midfielder says staying at Easter Road would be his "preferred option". (Herald, print edition)

Scott Allan joined Hibs on loan in January after a similar spell at Dundee

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham reveals he uses a personal coach from Paris to help with the physical demands of Scottish football. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen are prepared to go to a transfer tribunal to decide a compensation fee for Lewis Ferguson, with Hamilton believing they should receive £500,000 for the 18-year-old. (Times, print edition)

Hamburg's relegation from the Bundesliga will reduce the compensation paid to Rangers and Raith Rovers for out-of-contract defender David Bates. (Herald, print edition)

Dundee are keeping tabs on Partick Thistle left-back Callum Booth, who has another one-year option on his Firhill contract. (Sun, print edition)

Could Callum Booth be on the move to Dens Park this summer?

Chris Cadden's call up to the Scotland squad travelling to Peru and Mexico can be the "start of something special" for the midfielder, says Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. (Times, print edition)

Ross County would still be in Premiership if they hadn't sacked management team of Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds, insists forward Craig Curran. (Sun)

Ross County striker Alex Schalk is to leave the relegated Dingwall club and has an offer from top flight Groningen in his native Netherlands. (Sun, print edition)

Hibernian are to release goalkeeper Cammy Bell after signing the 31-year-old on a short-term deal in January. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston has agreed a new two-year contract extension. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dunfermline winger Fraser Aird looks set to move to Championship rivals Dundee United.(Sun)

Former Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Fraser Fyvie, who has not played since December due to a knee injury, has agreed a new two-year deal with Dundee United.(The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol hopes departing fly-half Finn Russell can find his A-game against Scarlets tonight and help steer Glasgow Warriors to the Pro14 final. (Daily Mail)