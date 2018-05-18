BBC Sport - Kieran Tierney: 'It's so hard to put into words the love I have for Celtic'

'It's so hard to put into words the love I have for Celtic'

  • From the section Celtic

"I just do what my friends do..."

Celtic's Kieran Tierney tells BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart he is "living the dream" as he prepares for Saturday's Scottish Cup final with Motherwell. The 20-year-old full-back aims to make history as Brendan Rodgers' side bid to complete an unprecedented 'double-treble'.

Available to UK viewers only.

Top videos

Video

'It's so hard to put into words the love I have for Celtic'

  • From the section Celtic
Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Southgate defends youthful England squad

  • From the section England
Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Video

Wales hockey goalkeeper opens up about depression

  • From the section Hockey
Video

From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year in five months

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News

Top Stories