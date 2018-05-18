Kwadwo Asamoah admits 'difficult' choice to leave Juventus

Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah won six Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias during his time at Juventus

Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah says it was a very difficult to chose to leave Italian champions Juventus.

The 29-year-old has not shed any light on his next move.

"Neither words nor actions could express the difficulty in taking this decision because I am immensely proud of my time here," he wrote on social media.

"Even though Juventus offered me a new contract, I humbly and respectfully opted to commit myself to a club elsewhere."

The midfielder has been at Juventus since 2012 when they co-owned him with Italian rival Udinese.

He was signed outright by Juventus in June 2013 and has won the Italian Serie A title in every season he has been with the club.

During six years at the club he has also won the Coppa Italia four times and reached the final of the European Champions League twice.

"I played with legends and some of the best players in the world, in a golden Juventus generation and will miss them all," his open letter continued.

"To the two great coaches I worked under - Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte - and their support staff, I say thank you for making me a better player."

Asamoah also praised the fans of the club.

"Every single person at the club will forever have a special place in my heart, from the coaches to my teammates, through to the staff and most importantly the wonderful and vociferous fans," he added.

"The unflinching emotional support I received from the fans, even in my worst injury times was so amazing that I feel deep love for this club and will forever appreciate the kindness shown to me."