John Still: Barnet re-appoint Dagenham boss as manager

John Still ended his third spell with Dagenham & Redbridge by finishing 11th in the National League this season

Barnet have re-appointed Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still as their new manager following their relegation to the National League.

The experienced 68-year-old replaces Martin Allen, who left the Bees last week after failing to keep the north London side in League Two.

Still, who has won promotion to the Football League three times, has agreed a two-year deal at The Hive.

He returns to Barnet for his third spell in charge of the club.

Still's first stint, between the June 1997 and November 2000, saw him lead the Bees to the Division Three (fourth tier) play-offs twice.

He returned to Underhill in March 2001 but was unable to save the club from the drop into non-league and left the following February.

"After the debacle of last season, I decided that we needed someone who would bring stability and experience to the club," Barnet chairman Tony Kleanthous told the club website.

"John knows the division better than any other manager and has won promotion from this division more times than any other manager. I am pleased to once again work with him."

Still has guided Maidstone, Dagenham and Luton Town to the title in what is now the National League.

The Daggers finished 11th in the table this season, five points off the play-off places.