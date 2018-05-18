Who next for Swansea City manager's hot seat after Carlos Carvalhal?

Carlos Carvalhal initially impressed as Swansea manager before results tailed off and relegation followed

Swansea City will begin preparations for life outside the Premier League with a hunt for a fifth new permanent manager in two years.

With Carlos Carvalhal's exit from the Liberty Stadium confirmed, Swansea will be determined to get their appointment right this time as they seek to put recent disappointments behind them.

The club are thought to already have identified their preferred targets, while it is believed there is an eagerness to return to the 'young and hungry' type that brought them such success a few years ago.

But just who could the Swans turn to now as fans clamour for a return to 'the Swansea Way'?

The contenders:

Graham Potter - Has already been linked after orchestrating a Swansea-style rise with Ostersunds from the fourth tier of the Swedish league to the Europa League. An excellent show against Arsenal in this season's Europa League was a useful addition to his CV.

Cameron Toshack - If the club want a young, hungry coach to rediscover the Swansea Way why not look within? Has been excellent with the Under-23s, knows the club and the young talent coming through. Would not lack an experienced old hand to advise him, with dad John - the former Swansea and Wales manager - to call upon.

Could Cameron Toshack follow in his famous father's footsteps and manage Swansea City?

Carl Robinson - The former Wales midfielder has gone trans-Atlantic to cut his coaching teeth and is impressing with his work at Vancouver Whitecaps, where he has been head coach since 2013. Could be interested in a return to his homeland.

Chris Coleman - A Swansea boy, who worked wonders with Wales and is available after taking on 'Mission Impossible' with Sunderland. Knows the unique rigours of the Championship. Still the bookies' favourite, even though he has made it clear he has no interest in returning to his hometown club.

Chris Davies - Currently enjoying success as number two to ex-Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, having also been on Rodgers' staff at the Liberty and Liverpool. The 33-year-old former Wales youth international would be a left-field choice but has a growing reputation as a coach of real potential and would fit the Swansea identity.

Dean Smith - Another who knows the Championship. The former Walsall manager plays a slick, passing style at Brentford who have punched above their weight this season. Would fit nicely into the Swansea mould.

Nathan Jones - One of the hottest young managers on the scene. The Welshman has guided Luton Town to promotion from League Two with an eye-catching, free scoring style.

Nathan Jones has earned rave reviews for Luton Town's playing style and is young and Welsh - would that fit the Swansea Way?

Chris Wilder - The Sheffield United manager has already been linked with Sunderland after the Blades' Championship campaign just tailed off. Has real pedigree but appears set to stay at Bramall Lane.

Jaap Stam - Will the real Jaap Stam please stand up? Guided Reading to the Championship play-offs in his first season in 2017. But had a dismal campaign last season culminating in his departure in March. Confusing form guide.

Michael Laudrup - To many fans, the Swansea Way went when the Great Dane was shown the door in February 2014. Left an indelible mark by securing a first major trophy for the Liberty - the League Cup - and an unforgettable Europa League adventure. Might be tempted back, though does not appear to be in initial thoughts.

Leon Britton - Took charge of two caretaker games before Carvalhal's appointment and has been backed for the job by pundit John Hartson following his retirement from playing. The club icon has admitted Swansea need to go back to their stylish roots, but has admitted he is keen to take time away from pursuing a coaching career after accepting a club ambassador role.