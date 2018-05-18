Jamie Murphy: Rangers sign winger from Brighton

Jamie Murphy joined Rangers on loan in January

Rangers have signed winger Jamie Murphy from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

Murphy, who moved to the Scottish Premiership side on loan in January and scored five goals in 19 appearances, has agreed a three-year-deal at Ibrox.

"This club means a lot to me and it already feels like home," the 28-year-old told Rangers' website.

"While disappointed we didn't complete the objectives that we set last season, I am more determined than ever to help this club to be a success."

Murphy began his career at Motherwell, spending six years at Fir Park before a move to Sheffield United in January 2013.

He joined Brighton in the summer of 2015, helping the Seagulls win promotion to the Premier League last year.

When announcing Murphy's loan move, Rangers said the deal would be made permanent and a "guaranteed fixed fee" had been agreed.

"It's more good news for the club that Jamie has committed his future to us ahead of the new campaign," said new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

"He had an impressive start to his Rangers career in the second half of last season and we hope to see him continue to grow at the club next season and beyond."