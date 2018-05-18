Cefn Druids have won two of their four meetings against Cardiff Met this season

Welsh Premier League play-off final: Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met Venue: The Rock, Rhosymedre Date: Sunday, 20 May Kick-off: 12:25 BST

Cefn Druids or Cardiff Metropolitan will secure the Welsh Premier League's final Europa League spot on Sunday.

The teams meet at Druids' The Rock ground in a Welsh Premier League play-off final few would have predicted at the start of the season.

Druids finished the regular season in fifth spot, one point and one place above sixth placed Cardiff Met.

The winners will join Welsh Cup winners Connah's Quay and Bala Town in next season's Europa League qualifiers.

Victory for Druids would cap off what has been their most successful season ever in the Welsh Premier League.

"We were favourites to go down with the bookies and yet again this group has defied the odds and produced a fantastic season," Druids manager Huw Griffiths said.

Huw Griffiths is in his second spell as Cefn Druids manager

"It's due to a lot of hard work. Lads have stepped up from the leagues below, been really good and responded really well to the instructions that we've given them.

"They deserve everything that they get."

Cardiff Met lost 1-0 to Bangor City in last year's final, having secured promotion to Welsh football's top flight at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Met beat Barry Town 4-1 in last weekend's play-off semi-final to set up a winner takes all game against Druids.

The Students boss Christian Edwards, the former Wales, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Bristol Rovers defender, sees similarities between his side and Sunday's opponents.

"We're seen as two young teams who've come up from the Cymru Alliance and the Welsh League respectively in the last couple of years," Edwards told BBC Sport Wales.

"I know Huw and myself would have both been quietly confident in our teams pushing for that Europa play-off spot.

"We've stated from day one that our football club is about development, and for us to develop this year meant we had to develop on what we did last year.

Cardiff Met boss Christian Edwards won his only senior Wales cap against Switzerland in 1996

"In order to develop and be satisfied we have to go that one step further which will be to win the play-off and get into Europe."

Victory for Cardiff Met would see the side under its current entity reach Europe for the very first time.

"I've had my day as a football player so it's about my players and my coaching staff reaching the heights they never thought they could do," Edwards added.

"I will be one happy person if we were to get there but it's about the players.

"I'll stand to one side and applaud and clap them because I've enjoyed every single minute."

Druids have played in Europe once before, when they represented Wales in the Europa League having lost 2-0 to the Welsh Premier Champions The New Saints in the 2012 Welsh Cup final.

During Griffiths' first spell in charge of the club, the Ancients drew 0-0 against MyPa of Finland in the first leg at Wrexham's Racecourse but lost 5-0 in the second leg.

"I'm a very proud manager to say that we're in the final of the play-offs," Griffiths added.

"This would be my greatest achievement and the club's greatest achievement."