Neal Eardley: Lincoln City Player of the Season pens new deal

Lincoln City's Wales international defender Neal Eardley has signed a new deal to stay at Sincil Bank until 2020.

Eardley, 29, was ever-present as City won the Checkatrade Trophy and reached the League Two play-offs in their first season back in the Football League.

The right-back was Player of the Season for the Imps, who lost 3-1 on aggregate to Exeter in the play-off semi-finals.

"Neal has had a brilliant season. He's just a top, top player," Lincoln boss Danny Cowley told the club website.

"He's brought a wealth of experience, he's technically excellent and has been such a consistent performer. We're delighted to extend his contract.

"He's played right at the highest level of the game, and you can see that with the way he conducts himself and works on the training pitch."