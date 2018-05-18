Emily Westwood: Birmingham City Ladies and England defender to retire

Emily Westwood joined Birmingham from Everton in 2010.

Ex-England defender Emily Westwood will retire after Birmingham's last game of the season against Reading on Sunday.

Westwood is taking up a role behind the scenes helping young players at Blues, who she joined from Everton in 2010.

The 34-year-old scored four times in 32 England appearances between 2005-10.

She told the club website: "I have been to European Championships, World Cups with England, won the FA Cup twice. I have been through it all and I think I have got something to offer the club."

