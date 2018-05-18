Celtic: Brendan Rodgers brings out best in me - Tom Rogic

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has signed a new five-year deal with the club

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland from 14:00, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC Sport app

Tom Rogic says Brendan Rodgers was a key part of his decision to stay at Celtic.

The 25-year-old penned a five-year contract to remain at the club ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell at Hampden.

"Obviously in the last couple years we've been very successful and the manager has been a big part of that," said Rogic.

"I think I've certainly played my best football under this manager."

The Australian joined the champions in January 2013 after being brought to Scotland by Neil Lennon from Central Coast Mariners in his homeland.

"Working under him (Rodgers) is very intense, it's very challenging," said Rogic.

"Every day is a new opportunity to learn and become better as a person and as a player as well. I feel as though I'm in the right place to keep progressing.

"I just want to be here as long as I can, play as many games as I can for the club and keep winning trophies."

Rogic was linked with a move to the English Premier League, but says he had no doubts about committing his future to the Scottish champions.

Tom Rogic credits mamager Brendan Rodgers as a key reason for him statying at Celtic

"I don't think they had to sell it too much, I mean it sells itself," Rogic continued.

"Sometimes these things take a bit of time, but I only wanted to stay at the club and I'm just very happy that's sorted now.

"I've been here five years now so I know certainly what the club's about and I didn't need any more convincing.

"I certainly feel as though I've got a lot more to give and a lot more to contribute. It's great to be here for a number of more years and I'm very happy."

Rogic was the match-winner in last year's 2-1 Scottish Cup final success over Aberdeen that secured the club's first domestic treble in 16 years.

Celtic could seal historic back-to-back trebles by beating Motherwell on Saturday.

"We know what we were able to achieve last year and we are one match away from matching that," he said.

"A lot of the time you remember lifting trophies or on the opposite scale something a bit more negative but we're very confident going into it.

"We've had great memories there (Hampden) - especially in recent times - and hopefully tomorrow will be no different."