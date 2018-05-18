David Meyler: Hull City release long-serving midfielder and offer new deals to four

From the section

David Meyler twice helped Hull City win promotion to the Premier League

Hull City have released long-serving midfielder David Meyler.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers from Sunderland in January 2013 after a successful loan spell and scored 16 goals in 157 league appearances.

The Tigers have offered new deals to defenders Moses Odubajo, 24, and Max Clark, 22, midfielder Seb Larsson, 32, and striker Abel Hernandez, 27.

Experienced defender Michael Dawson, 34, is "in discussions" with the club over a new contract.

Academy graduates Greg Luer, Greg Olley and Josh Clackstone have also been released.