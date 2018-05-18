Adam Hammill: Barnsley release winger after relegation to League One

Adam Hammill made 100 league appearances in his second spell with Barnsley

Managerless Barnsley have released experienced winger Adam Hammill after their relegation from the Championship.

The 30-year-old was in his second spell with the Tykes and scored in both games at Wembley when they won the 2016 EFL Trophy and League One play-off final.

The Tykes have also released goalkeeper Nick Townsend, 23, and defender Matt Mills, 31, while full-back Andy Yiadom, 26, joined Reading on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton, 20, has been offered a new deal.

On Hammill's departure, the club said in a statement: "Everyone at Oakwell would like to thank Adam for his efforts during his second spell at Barnsley Football Club.

"A modern day icon and hero to many, Adam Hammill's contribution to this club will never be forgotten and the memories made in his Reds career will live on forever."