Lee Martin: Gillingham release captain and Scott Wagstaff and Jake Hessenthaler

Lee Martin started his career with Manchester United

Gillingham have released captain Lee Martin and midfielders Scott Wagstaff and Jake Hessenthaler.

Midfielder Martin, 31, scored six goals in 52 league appearances for the third tier side.

Wagstaff, 28, scored once in 57 league games, while Hessenthaler, 24, scored seven goals in 159 league appearances.

Defenders Gabriel Zakuani, 31, Ben Nugent, 25, and Bradley Garmston, 24, and midfielder Mark Byrne, 29, have all been offered new deals.