Andrew Fox: Grimsby Town full-back signs one-year contract extension

Andrew Fox started his career with Peterborough

Grimsby Town full-back Andrew Fox has signed a new one-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined the Mariners on a deal until the end of the season in March and made 10 appearances.

Fox has previously had spells with Peterborough, Stevenage and Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna, for whom he played under Grimsby boss Michael Jolley.

"I'm looking forward to getting started again, working hard and trying to make next season a special one," Fox told the club website.