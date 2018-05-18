BBC Sport - FA Cup: How Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho made VAR history against Fleetwood

How Leicester's Iheanacho made VAR history

Former referee Neil Swarbrick talks Alex Scott through the decision that saw Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho score the first goal awarded by video assistant referee technology in England.

WATCH MORE: Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England

You can watch more in Football Focus from 14:00 BST on Saturday May 19 on BBC One and this website.

