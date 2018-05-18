BBC Sport - FA Cup: How Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho made VAR history against Fleetwood
How Leicester's Iheanacho made VAR history
- From the section Football
Former referee Neil Swarbrick talks Alex Scott through the decision that saw Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho score the first goal awarded by video assistant referee technology in England.
