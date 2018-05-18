Parma secure third successive promotion to Italy's top flight after bankruptcy

Parma sealed promotion because of their better head-to-head record against Frosinone

Parma have returned to Italy's Serie A with a third successive promotion since the club were declared bankrupt.

They sealed second place in Serie B on Friday after beating Spezia 2-0 while rivals Frosinone could only manage a 2-2 draw against Foggia.

Parma were one of Italy's top sides in the 1990s, winning both the Uefa Cup and Coppa Italia twice.

They were relegated to Serie D after going bust in 2015 a decade after they won the first of their European titles.

Frosinone conceded an equaliser in the 89th minute to hand promotion to Parma on the teams' head-to-head record.

Parma join Empoli in securing automatic promotion to Serie A, leaving the third place to be decided by a series of play-offs between Frosinone, Palermo, Venizia, Bari, Citadella and Perugia.