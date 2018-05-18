Saturday's back pages 18 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44178201 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Star, Antonio Conte expects to be sacked by Chelsea even if his team wins the FA Cup The Sun says the same regarding Conte at Chelsea The Daily Telegraph also suggests the signs are not good for Conte at Chelsea In the Daily Express, Rafa Benitez asks for a Newcastle transfer kitty of £100m And it's Conte again in the Daily Express