Aston Villa v Fulham: Championship play-off final 2018

John Terry joined Aston Villa last summer after spending 22 years at Chelsea, while 18-year-old Ryan Sessegnon is Fulham's top scorer this season with 16 goals

Aston Villa and Fulham bid to return to the Premier League in a play-off final worth an estimated £280m if the winners survive one season in the top flight.

Villa manager Steve Bruce is aiming to secure a record fifth promotion from the Championship, following previous successes with Birmingham and Hull.

His experienced side ended the regular campaign in fourth as they look to bounce back from relegation in 2016.

Fulham finished third, missing out on automatic promotion by two points.

The Whites, who were beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, have spent four seasons in the Championship since their 13-year stay in the Premier League ended in 2014.

Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady is recovering from a hamstring injury and could replace James Bree at right-back if the Egyptian is fully fit.

Fulham have no injury worries, but boss Slavisa Jokanovic must decide which of his six loanees to omit from the matchday squad.

Lucas Piazon or fellow forward Sheyi Ojo are the most likely to miss out, with the latter sidelined recently through injury.

Villa back from the doldrums

Bruce was appointed Villa boss in October 2016, taking over after Roberto di Matteo had overseen a difficult start to life in the Championship.

Villa, relegated after 28 years in the top flight, were 19th when the former Manchester United defender was appointed and they went on to finish last season 13th.

Their side is full of experience, epitomised by the signing of 37-year-old former Chelsea and England skipper John Terry last summer.

"Expectation is huge here but that's why I went for experience," Bruce told BBC WM.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of my 19 months here. Can we now top it off by getting where we want to be?"

Bruce led Hull to victory in the Championship play-off final in 2016, adding to his previous success with Birmingham in 2002

Villa's last Wembley appearance was 2015, when they lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final, but several players - among them keeper Sam Johnstone, Elmohamady and midfielder Robert Snodgrass - have previously tasted success in play-off finals.

"We have to have a healthy respect for Fulham but not be fearful of them," Bruce, 57, added.

"We have an attacking threat that can cause any team problems.

"We've beaten everybody this season but it's a case of when that big chance comes, can you take it?"

Villa fans looking for omens will also note that Saturday is 36 years to the day that Villa won the European Cup, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam thanks to Peter Withe's second-half goal.

Resurgent Fulham target final flourish

Jokanovic, who led Watford to second place in the Championship in 2014-15, has guided Fulham to successive top-six finishes in his two full seasons in charge.

The Whites narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, having risen from 12th to third in the table courtesy of a 23-match unbeaten run which ended with defeat on the final day at Birmingham.

Jokanovic, who took charge at Craven Cottage in December 2015, is not worried about his team's relative inexperience as the west London club prepare for their first trip to Wembley since 1975, when they lost the FA Cup final 2-0 to West Ham.

"We're the youngest team," the 49-year-old Serb told BBC Radio London. "We must try to dominate the situation and put them under stress.

"We're probably the team with more energy. Experience in life is important but it's not everything - all of us can make mistakes."

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 12 goals since joining Fulham on loan from Newcastle in January

Fulham's passing game and style of play has won plaudits, with teenager Ryan Sessegnon picking up several awards after scoring 16 goals this season from the left wing.

But the arrivals of loanees Matt Targett and Aleksandar Mitrovic in January have bolstered the starting XI, with left-back Targett offering balance to the side and Mitrovic providing a physical presence and goal threat which had previously been lacking up front.

"It's a massive challenge ahead of us and we believe in our style," Jokanovic added.

"At the end of two and a half years we have an important chance in front of us, and we will find our best performance."

Media playback is not supported on this device Championship play-off final is the biggest game of my career - Ream

