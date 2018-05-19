Huddersfield: Olaf Rebbe appointed sporting director to work with David Wagner

Olaf Rebbe was previously sacked by Wolfsburg after an unsuccessful attempt to appoint a general manager

Huddersfield Town have appointed Olaf Rebbe as sporting director to work alongside head coach David Wagner.

The German, who was sacked by Wolfsburg in April, will start his role in June.

The Premier League club say Rebbe, 40, will report to the board on player recruitment and work on scouting, analysis, sports science and medicine.

Rebbe was the Bundesliga's second-youngest sporting director when he joined Wolfsburg, having previously worked at Werder Bremen.

His departure from the German club - who are involved in the relegation play-off in the Bundesliga for the second season in a row - came after they failed to recruit general manager Horst Heldt from Hannover.