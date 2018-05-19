Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Motherwell, Scottish Cup, Rangers, Scotland, McGeouch

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ahead of a potential double treble, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he feared his tenure at the club would be a disaster. "At least I have got something to show and if we can get our sixth trophy in two seasons it would be absolutely amazing," he says. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists his players are not scared of treble-chasing Celtic. Well lost the League Cup Final against Celtic and shipped five goals at Celtic Park in the Premiership, but Robinson has gained belief from two draws this season. "I'm sure we will be able to handle it. There is a real belief in our squad, there always is," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are hoping to hijack Leeds United's bid to sign Kyle Bartley from Swansea. Steven Gerrard has targeted the big central defender, who spent previous spells at Ibrox, as he reshapes his squad. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has told Rangers fans he can't wait to get started - as he lapped up the sun in Dubai. The incoming Rangers boss was with wife Alex and his family as they took what could be their last holiday ahead of his arrival in Glasgow on 1 June. (Scottish Sun)

Kyle Bartley has been linked with a return to Rangers

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain will get another crack at earning a Scotland cap after replacing Allan McGregor for the upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico. (Daily Record, print edition)

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson believes winning the Scottish Cup with Motherwell would be the perfect ending to the season of his career. Carson's fortunes have been transformed since he moved to Fir Park from Hartlepool last summer. "How things have gone have far exceeded my expectations," he says. (Daily Record, print edition)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says his side "must be brave in everything" in Sunday's second leg of their Premiership play-off against Livingston. Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Archibald says: "But bravery means more when you go and show for the ball. It's not just about going in for a tackle." (Daily Mail, print edition)

Joe Harper says Motherwell can emulate the Aberdeen of 1970

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper believes Motherwell should take inspiration from the celebrated Dons team of 1970 who shattered Celtic manager Jock Stein's dreams of a treble that year. Stein was aiming to secure a 15th major honour in six seasons but the Dons ran out 3-1 winners. "It was a very special day for us," recalls Harper. "Motherwell are up against it, but if they believe then they can do what we did." (The Herald, print edition)

Aberdeen have offered to make Dylan McGeouch their highest-paid player - should he agree a move to Pittodrie. Blackburn and QPR are also interested in the 25-year-old out of contract Hibernian midfielder. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Celtic manager Davie Hay says the transformation in Celtic captain Scott Brown from his early playing days is remarkable. Hay was Livingston manager when they defeated Hibernian at Hampden in the 2004 League Cup final. "Scott played in that game and I remember that he was impetuous and ill-disciplined," says Hay. "It was clear that he had some talent but there was no discipline to his game at all.

Scott Brown has transformed his game, according to Davie Hay

"Slowly but surely that has come into his game and I have to say that he will go down as one of the most celebrated and decorated Celtic captains that have led the club." (The National)