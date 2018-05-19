Swansea City could lose 10-plus players after relegation, says club legend Alan Curtis

Former striker Alan Curtis' association with Swansea goes back more than 40 years

Swansea City legend Alan Curtis says they could lose 10 or more players after being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski wants to follow Ki Sung-yueng in leaving while stalwarts Leon Britton and Angel Rangel will not play for the Swans again.

"We could lose anything up to 10 players or possibly more," said Curtis.

He also admits rediscovering the "Swansea Way" will "be difficult" under a new manager.

The Swans are seeking a new boss after Carlos Carvalhal's departure, while Britton has retired and, Rangel, Ki and Fabianski hope to play on elsewhere.

Ex-striker Curtis was responsible for overseeing Swansea's players who were on loan at other clubs under the Portuguese, having previously played for and and coached the club in an association going back more than 40 years.

He says Carvalhal's successor "has got to be the right one".

"But he's got to be given time to rebuild again," Curtis told BBC Sport Wales.

"Well survive. We've been in worse situations than this.

"People forget that we almost went out of the league.

"So we've survived. I guess it just feels, even though we could see it coming in the last couple of years, it just seemed to be all of a sudden that we were relegated and we're still reeling a little bit from the shock of it.

"It's going to be a tough old league next year, we know that."

Can Swans rediscover 'Swansea Way'?

After avoiding relegation from the Football League in 2002-03, Swansea began a rise through the divisions until they reached the Premier League in 2012.

Curtis says the distinctive, passing style that defined their approach began under former manager Roberto Martinez, who took over in 2007 when Swansea were in League One.

"I think we'd all agree that Roberto probably started the process, but if you remember he started it in League One and the process actually took a couple of years," said Curtis.

"And you can make mistakes in League One and you wouldn't get punished.

"And we became better and more refined people took it on a little bit further each time.

"To actually get that sort of philosophy back again, you obviously need to have the players for it.

"But probably, more importantly, you need to have the coach or manager in place, who wants to implement that, but that's going to be difficult, I think."