Chelsea v Man Utd: How the players rated at Wembley in FA Cup final

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Eden Hazard's first-half penalty helps Chelsea beat Man Utd to win FA Cup

Eden Hazard's first-half penalty gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final.

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his ratings - and you also rated the players with our new player rating tool.

Here are the results.

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

Made big saves when he needed to, particularly to deny Marcus Rashford in the second half.

Your rating: 6.47

Cesar Azpilicueta (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

Made two timely interventions in the second half and didn't put a foot wrong.

Your rating: 6.58

Gary Cahill (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Headed the ball clear well and marshalled his defence when he needed to.

Your rating: 6.21

Antonio Rudiger (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

Chelsea fans love him and you could see why. Dominant and strong.

Your rating: 6.66

Victor Moses (right midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Was sent off in last year's final but didn't do anything wrong today.

Your rating: 5.71

Cesc Fabregas (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Tidy as usual on the ball but looked short of pace and energy in the second half.

Your rating: 6.16

N'Golo Kante (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

Covers the ground like nobody else. Laid on the great chance for Alonso and won the ball back brilliantly all day.

Your rating: 6.86

Tiemoue Bakayoko (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Didn't do anything drastically wrong which counts as good for him this season.

Your rating: 5.71

Marcos Alonso (left midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 7

Wasted a glorious chance to make it 2-0 on the break but defended well enough.

Your rating: 5.95

Eden Hazard (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 8

Scored the goal after winning the penalty and had Phil Jones in knots all afternoon. Superb player.

Your rating: 7.80

Olivier Giroud (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Held the ball up well at times but often isolated, particularly in the second half when Chelsea were camped deep.

Your rating: 6.61

Substitutes:

Alvaro Morata (89 minutes)

Your rating: 5.19

Willian (90+1 minutes)

Your rating: 5.43

Manchester United

David de Gea (goalkeeper)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

No chance with Hazard's penalty. Quiet game but a big save from Marcos Alonso in the second half.

Your rating: 5.85

Antonio Valencia (right-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Troubled by Eden Hazard and delivery poor in attacking positions.

Your rating: 5.02

Chris Smalling (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Not at his best and his partnership with Jones looked vulnerable.

Your rating: 4.83

Phil Jones (centre-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 4

Poor. Exposed by Hazard to concede the decisive penalty and uncertain throughout. Missed a good first-half chance.

Your rating: 3.10

Ashley Young (left-back)

Phil McNulty's rating: 6

Did his best to get forward to provide an attacking threat but not his day.

Your rating: 4.71

Nemanja Matic (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

The former Chelsea player drew a block from Courtois in the second half but another who was below par.

Your rating: 5.30

Ander Herrera (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Anonymous and unable to influence affairs.

Your rating: 4.33

Paul Pogba (central midfield)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Only came to life after the break following a strolling first 45 minutes. Should have equalised with a header late on.

Your rating: 4.62

Jesse Lingard (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

On the fringes and unable to make the impact that he often does on the big occasion.

Your rating: 4.52

Alexis Sanchez (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 4

Looks jaded, out of sorts and still nowhere near the player United thought they were getting. Extremely poor.

Your rating: 4.49

Marcus Rashford (forward)

Phil McNulty's rating: 5

Looks short of confidence and struggled to get into the game - but nearly equalised only to be denied by Courtois.

Your rating: 4.16

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku (73 minutes)

Your rating: 4.38

Anthony Martial (73 minutes)

Your rating: 4.66

Juan Mata (87 minutes)

Your rating: 4.44