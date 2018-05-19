Nigeria defender Ebuehi joins Benfica on five-year deal

Nigeria's Tyronne Ebuehi moves to Benfica after five years at Dutch side ADO Den Haag

Portuguese giants Benfica have completed the signing of Nigeria international defender Tyronne Ebuehi from Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

The 22-year-old, who spent five years at The Hague, joins on a five-year deal.

"It is a feeling of great happiness to join a massive club like Benfica," Ebuehi told the club's official website.

"It's a dream come true and a big step in my young career.

"Benfica is a great club with excellent facilities and is known all over the world.

"The fact that the club plays on the big stage was very appealing to me. In fact, it was very easy to choose Benfica."

Ebuehi began his professional career at ADO Den Haag and scored once in 82 appearances for the club.

The right-back was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and Nigerian father.

He was eligible to play for the country of his birth but opted to play for Nigeria, making his debut against Togo in June 2017.

Ebuehi has played four times for the Super Eagles and is included in Nigeria's 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.