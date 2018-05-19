Ballymena's Thompson joins Crusaders

From the section

Gary Thompson will hope to make his Crusaders debut in July's Champions League qualifier

Ballymena United midfielder Gary Thompson has joined Irish Premiership champions Crusaders.

The 28-year-old former Linfield man has signed a three-year deal with the Seaview club.

It follows defender Kyle Owens agreeing to make the same switch from Ballymena to the Crues in April.

In other transfer news, Cliftonville defender Tomas Cosgrove has joined Championship side Larne.

The full-back has signed a three-year contract with the ambitious Inver Park club.

Meanwhile, striker Eoin Bradley has become the latest Coleraine player to agree a contract extension.

The striker has joined defender Steven Douglas in signing a one-year deal, while Adam Mullan has been handed a three-year contract by the Irish Cup winners.