Spanish La Liga
Villarreal2Real Madrid2

Villarreal 2-2 Real Madrid

Roger Martinez
Martinez scored his first goal since joining on loan from Jiangsu Suning in January

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored but Real Madrid let a two-goal lead slip as they drew at Villarreal in their last match before the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The visitors looked in control at half-time through Bale's smart finish and Ronaldo's simple header.

But substitute Roger Martinez scored for Villarreal with 19 minutes left.

Samu Castillejo - also off the bench - beat the offside trap and finished coolly to complete the comeback.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo was caught out for the leveller, playing Castillejo onside as he failed to push up with the rest of the Real defence.

While the finale of the match showed up Real Madrid's lack of cohesion in defence, the first half underlined their individual ability in attack.

Bale, who did not start either of Real's Champions League semi-final legs against Bayern Munich, pressed his case for a starting XI spot in Kiev on 26 May.

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has scored 19 goals in 38 appearances for Real Madrid this season

The Wales international created the opening goal for himself with a clever dummy before the near-post finish that wrong-footed goalkeeper Andres Fernandez.

Ronaldo, who was playing for the first time since an ankle sprain against Barcelona on 6 May, backed up manager Zinedine Zidane's assertion that he was "120%" fit as he leapt well to nod in Marcelo's cross.

Real have conceded 44 goals in their La Liga campaign - a stat that compares poorly to the 20 and 29 shipped by Atletico Madrid and champions Barcelona above them.

The way that they allowed Martinez space to get his shot away and Castillejo through on goal will give Liverpool's attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah plenty of encouragement.

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 13Fernández
  • 2Gaspar
  • 23Bonera
  • 3GonzálezBooked at 79mins
  • 5Marín
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 77'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 19Fuego MartínezSubstituted forAl Dawsariat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Hernández Cascante
  • 20Soriano
  • 15ÜnalSubstituted forMartínezat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18Sansone

Substitutes

  • 6Ruiz
  • 7Cheryshev
  • 10Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Costa
  • 12Al Dawsari
  • 24Martínez
  • 25Barbosa

Real Madrid

  • 30Zidane
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricBooked at 48minsSubstituted forVázquezat 62'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 84mins
  • 8KroosBooked at 89mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forKovacicat 73'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 7RonaldoSubstituted forBenzemaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 23Kovacic
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
18,891

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2.

Booking

Salem Al Dawsari (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Salem Al Dawsari (Villarreal).

Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro González.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Gaspar (Villarreal).

Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Booking

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Roger Martínez (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roger Martínez (Villarreal).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luca Zidane (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Villarreal 2, Real Madrid 2. Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodri with a through ball.

Booking

Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo tries a through ball, but Salem Al Dawsari is caught offside.

Booking

Samu Castillejo (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Álvaro González (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. Roger Martínez (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián Marín.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo replaces Pablo Fornals.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Casemiro.

Attempt blocked. Roger Martínez (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Gaspar.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicola Sansone (Villarreal).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Isco.

Goal!

Goal! Villarreal 1, Real Madrid 2. Roger Martínez (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rodri.

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Roberto Soriano (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Nicola Sansone (Villarreal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Rodri.

Substitution

Substitution, Villarreal. Roger Martínez replaces Enes Ünal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona37279198296990
2Atl Madrid37239556203678
3Real Madrid382210694445076
4Valencia37217963372670
5Villarreal38187135750761
6Real Betis38186146061-160
7Sevilla38177144958-958
8Getafe381510134233955
9Girona38149155059-951
10Eibar37148154248-650
11Real Sociedad37147166658849
12Celta Vigo381310155960-149
13Alavés38152214050-1047
14Espanyol371113133542-746
15Levante381113144458-1446
16Ath Bilbao371013144148-743
17Leganés38127193451-1743
18Dep La Coruña37611203774-3729
19Las Palmas3857262474-5022
20Malaga3855282461-3720
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport