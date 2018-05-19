Hibs in Europa League as Motherwell miss out on qualifying spot

From the section

Neil Lennon's Hibernian have a European place after Motherwell missed out winning the Scottish Cup

Hibernian will enter next season's Europa League qualifiers after Motherwell lost the Scottish Cup final to Celtic.

A qualifying place is on offer to the cup winners.

But with Celtic already bound for the Champions League qualifiers, the spot goes to the Premiership's fourth-placed team.

Neil Lennon's Hibs, promoted last year, finished fourth and join Aberdeen and Rangers in Europe next season.

The Dons finished as runners-up to Celtic, while Rangers were third.

Rangers and Hibs will go into the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage, with Aberdeen entering in the second qualifying round.

Celtic start their Champions League campaign at the first qualifying round stage of that competition.