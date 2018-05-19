Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: Billy Dodds' Scotland Cup final player ratings

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Callum McGregor's Scottish Cup howitzer

BBC Scotland pundit Billy Dodds rates the players from the Scottish Cup final after Celtic beat Motherwell 2-0 at Hampden.

Former Scotland striker Dodds highlights his top three performers in each team.

Callum McGregor just keeps turning up in the big games and scores special goals. He keeps getting better. An outstanding overall performance and he will be a huge player again next season for Brendan Rodgers.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'All you want to do is create history' - McGregor

Kieran Tierney, unbelievable standard setting every time he's on the pitch for Celtic. Played high up in the first half and wide, causing Motherwell all sorts of problems. Defended well when he had to and another top performance from a Celtic youngster.

Scott Brown - the captain ran the show, again. The player of the year drove and inspired his side, especially in that first half. He pulled the Motherwell midfield all over the place to the point Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson had to take off his captain Carl McHugh. A huge influence once again in Celtic's success.

Cedric Kipre - I feared for the Motherwell defence given Celtic's first-half performance and the comfortable lead they had, but Kipre stuck to his task and made many vital blocks against the physicality and directness of Moussa Dembele. A young guy who didn't let his head go down and will get better with experience.

Chris Cadden, another who didn't give up - I thought he was really good. Took confidence from being included in the Scotland squad and drove his team forward at every opportunity. Had a couple of chances as well and was unlucky when it looked like he was going through on goal only to be brought down by Dedryck Boyata, went close with a header too.

I wonder if Stephen Robinson regrets not starting Gael Bigrimana. He had the balance of defending and creating opportunities, which was sadly missing for Motherwell in that first half. Unlucky to see his great free-kick rattle the crossbar which would have made it an interesting final 10 minutes.