Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: 'People wrote me off - now I've got a Double-Treble' - Scott Brown

Scott Brown has won 16 trophies at Celtic

Scott Brown says he has relished proving his doubters wrong by captaining Celtic to back-to-back Scottish Trebles.

Saturday's 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Motherwell ensured Celtic clinched all three domestic competitions for the second season running.

The feat had never before been accomplished, and took Brown's haul of Celtic trophies to 16 across 11 years.

"People wrote me off two years ago, saying I was finished," Brown said.

"I've got [PFA Scotland] player of the year and we've won a double-treble. It's all thanks to these lads - they're a special bunch.

"I didn't think I'd still be here 11 years ago, but it shows you what hard work can get you."

Brendan Rodgers succeeded Ronny Deila as Celtic manager in 2016, taking charge of a squad that had laboured its way to the Premiership title and were knocked out of both cup competitions at the semi-final stage.

With a rejuvenated Brown at the forefront, the Northern Irishman has led Celtic to victory in all six of the domestic tournaments in which they have featured under his stewardship.

Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham scored first-half goals as Celtic comfortably subdued Motherwell in the Hampden Park showpiece.

"Nobody would've expected this two years ago," Brown, 32, told BBC Radio Scotland. "It's the same bunch of lads, give or take a couple, and it shows you what hard work can get you.

"The manager is exceptional. He's worked on everybody, he's on everybody's case because he knows we can better. He gives us 100% every day so that's what we need to give him."

Former Scotland midfielder Brown retired from international duty in February citing the need to manage his body and spend more time with his family.

Brown hailed the impact and work-rate of boss Brendan Rodgers

He insists Celtic's all-conquering squad will emerge from their summer break "stronger and fitter" as they enter the Champions League qualifying rounds in July.

"Double-Treble is exceptional now, but it's about how we push on next season," the Celtic skipper said.

"We've got to make this club a lot of money and make sure we get in the Champions League again - that's where this club belongs.

"It all starts again in four weeks. We've got four weeks off to chill and recharge the batteries. We'll come back stronger and fitter.

"That's why I retired from international duty - to get that time, relax and enjoy my time off."