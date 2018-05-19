Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: Stephen Robinson reflects on 'terrific' 'Well season

Stephen Robinson has guided Motherwell to two cup finals this season

Stephen Robinson hailed his Motherwell side's "terrific season" after they lost the Scottish Cup final to Celtic.

The 2-0 defeat was their second showpiece reverse at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Treble-winners this term, having lost the League Cup final by the same margin in November.

Well also improved their Premiership position from ninth to seventh, with 14 more points than last year.

"We've had a terrific season from where we've come from," boss Robinson said.

"We only stayed up last season in the second-last game. To be in two cup finals and one point off the top six, we're a small club, and this bunch of players have done the fans proud.

"We have to [build on it] and we have our eyes on players we feel can turn us into a top-six side."

After a bright start, first-half goals from Callum McGregor, with a fine half-volley, and Olivier Ntcham, with a low, rasping shot, subdued Motherwell at Hampden Park.

Robinson's men were more threatening after the interval, Curtis Main drawing a good save from Craig Gordon, and Gael Bigirimana striking the crossbar from a free-kick.

"Firstly, congratulations to Celtic, they're a very good side," the Northern Irishman, 43, said.

"First 20 minutes we sat off them too much, we played with a bit of fear, which was disappointing, but after that I can't fault them.

"Second-half, the fear factored disappeared, we created chances, hit the crossbar, potentially through on goal.

"Playing against a very good Celtic side, the difference in finances is incredible. [McGregor] scores the first goal and it's a super finish, that's the difference in the sides in terms of quality.

"From there, they're in control. The performance in the second half made me very proud, to go toe-to-toe with Celtic. We maybe regret the first 20 minutes.

"[At half-time] we said, 'stop playing with fear, you're giving them too much respect'. We stood off them for the two goals, when you're playing against top-class footballers. This is a huge learning curve for our players."